It'll ripen in minutes: a quick trick for softening avocados faster

Avocados are famous for their health benefits. However, they are often sold unripe in the store. If you need to cook something from avocado urgently and it is too hard, you can use some tricks to speed up its ripening.

Daily video

The publication santeplusmag advises you to try a couple of quick tricks to soften the avocado and not get rid of its useful properties.

The first way is to use the microwave. To do this, first wash the avocado and pierce it with a knife, fork or toothpick. Cut it in half and remove the core. Then wrap each half in a foil suitable for the microwave. Do not wrap the foil too tightly.

Read also: How to choose the perfect avocado: what you should pay attention to when buying it

Set the microwave to low or medium power. Put the avocado in the microwave for 30 seconds. Remove the avocado and rinse in cold water.

If you don't have a microwave, the avocado can be softened in the oven.

Preheat the oven to 90 degrees, wrap the avocado in parchment paper, then in aluminum foil and place in a baking dish. Place in the oven for 10 minutes.

Then unwrap the avocado and place it in the refrigerator for a few minutes before using.

Bananas can help speed up the ripening of avocados. Take a paper or plastic bag, place avocados and bananas in it and set aside in a dark place for 24 hours. If the avocado does not soften after 24 hours, leave it to rest with the bananas for another 24 hours.

Recall, we wrote that it is normal for a person to eat from half to one avocado a day.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!