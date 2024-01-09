Perfect flavor: avocado sandwich recipe in 2 minutes

Avocado is a delicious and healthy fruit that can be used in many different dishes. If you don't have time for long cooking but want to snack on something tasty, avocado sandwiches is the perfect option. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat bread - 2 slices

Avocado haas - 1/2 pc.

Lime juice - 10 ml

Philadelphia cheese - 30 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Preparation:

Dry bread slices on a dry pan on the sides. Brush the bread slices with Philadelphia cheese. Peel the avocado and slice thinly. Place the avocado slices on the bread. Drizzle the sandwiches with lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.

