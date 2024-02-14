It is very important that every gardener pays special attention to the characteristics of different plants in order to plant them together with those neighbors that help to get a really big harvest. This rule also applies to garlic. Garlic is a plant of the amaryllis family. It is considered to be bulbous, which means that it, like other representatives of this species, releases special fungicidal substances that have a repelling and antifungal effect.

Despite all their beneficial properties, garlic is not a universal repellent. In addition, they can even scare away some insects and bacteria that certain plants need. So what can you plant next to garlic?

Tomatoes

This vegetable loves garlic. In fact, some gardeners advise planting tomato bushes between garlic. This is because the essential oils of garlic can protect them from ticks and whiteflies and reduce the risk of rust and late blight. Tomatoes also help garlic. First of all, they protect it from scab. However, please note that these crops should not be planted in the same place for two years in a row.

Cabbage

Cabbage is very often attacked by various pests, and therefore garlic with its fungicidal properties helps it a lot. If you plant these crops side by side, cabbage will be avoided by caterpillars, midges, and slugs. However, it is worth noting that cabbage will take up most of the nutrients, so the garlic heads will grow small.

Cucumbers

Should you plant cucumbers between garlic? This crop often suffers from fungal diseases and insects. And garlic will act as a natural repellent. However, you should not plant garlic mixed with cucumbers. Note that the pumpkin family tolerates the proximity of garlic.

Potatoes

For potatoes, the most dangerous pests are the Colorado potato beetle and late blight, and garlic is the best at fighting them off. It is better to plant it directly between the rows. Then you can definitely protect the potatoes from pests and diseases.

Herbs

Sorrel, spinach, parsley, and dill: all garden herbs get along well with garlic. What's more, they can be planted side by side both outdoors and in a greenhouse. They will help each other gain green mass, vitamins, and juiciness.

Carrots

This type of vegetable often suffers from leafhoppers, aphids, and carrot flies, and the phytoncides contained in garlic will perfectly repel them. Carrots themselves will help garlic form juicy arrows, strong and healthy bulbs. They should be planted in neighboring beds, not mixed together.

