Almost everyone buys eggs on a regular basis, as they are an integral part of many dishes. However, do you know how to store this product properly to maximize its freshness and safety?

After purchasing eggs, it is recommended to place them in the refrigerator immediately. They can be stored there for 60 days at a temperature of 0 to +8°C. However, without a refrigerator, the shelf life is significantly reduced to 7 days. This was reported by theLime.

Many people mistakenly store eggs in the refrigerator door. This is not recommended, as the temperature in this area is much higher (about +10-15°C), which can negatively affect the freshness of the product.

Pay attention to how you place the eggs in the container or on the shelf. They should be placed with the blunt end up and the sharp end down.

Why is this important?

Preserving the central position of the yolk: With proper placement, the yolk will be in the center of the egg without coming into contact with the air chamber, which is located at the blunt end.

With proper placement, the yolk will be in the center of the egg without coming into contact with the air chamber, which is located at the blunt end. Maintaining freshness: This position allows the eggs to "breathe" and stay fresh longer. There are more pores at the blunt end, which allow oxygen to enter the eggs.

This position allows the eggs to "breathe" and stay fresh longer. There are more pores at the blunt end, which allow oxygen to enter the eggs. Prevention of spoilage: Correct placement of eggs minimizes the risk of dangerous microorganisms getting into the yolk and white, which significantly slows down the spoilage process.

Additional tips:

Do not wash eggs before storing them, as this can remove the protective film and shorten their shelf life.

Store eggs in their original packaging or in a container with a lid.

Do not place eggs near foods with a strong odor, as they may absorb it.

Check the expiration date of eggs regularly.

