Preserves texture and more: why you should add baking soda when frying onions

Fried onions are often used as an ingredient in soups, stews, or fried dishes, and are also added to cutlets. The process of frying onions seems simple, but not all cooks can maintain an attractive and appetizing appearance after heat treatment.

Daily video

Experienced housewives add baking soda when frying onions. Why? The fact is that baking soda prevents the vegetable from overcooking and helps to preserve its structure. This was reported by TSN.

It happens that onions burn during heat treatment. Most often, this happens when cookers try to speed up the process and increase the heat.

Fried onions with a pleasant golden hue will be a great addition to a variety of dishes thanks to a trick using baking soda. A simple trick will help give the vegetable an appetizing look and delicious flavor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!