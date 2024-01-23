Dogs feel grief too: how to help them

Dogs can feel grief just like humans. And it's up to you to help them through this difficult time.

Daily video

If you've recently lost a loved one, you know how difficult grief can be to process. And you may not know that your pets can experience grief, too. "Grief affects our pets just as much as it affects us," Lorna Winter, a dog behavior expert, told Newsweek.

Read also: Why dogs actually chase cars

The expert noted that when a dog is grieving, you need to give it enough time. Dogs need physical contact and companionship to feel safe and loved.

"Spend as much time as you can with your dog, pet him, cuddle him and talk to him in an affectionate voice," Lorna Winter added.

She also advised to "immerse your pet in a routine" - this can help them feel more confident during this time of change.

The expert added that dogs love to play and exercise, and this can help distract them from their feelings. Play games with them, go for walks or offer them new toys or activities.

Lorna Winter pointed out that every dog needs time to process grief. Therefore, don't expect your dog to return to their normal state right away. Be patient and loving, and he will eventually heal.

If you notice any major changes in your dog's behavior, such as refusal of food or water, aggression or depression, contact your veterinarian. The vet can offer additional advice or prescribe medication to help your dog cope with grief," the expert advised.

Remember that your love and support are the most important things you can offer your dog during this difficult time.

Previously we told you why dogs howl at sirens, is there any genetic tendency to respond to a high alarm from passing ambulances, police or air raid alerts?

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!