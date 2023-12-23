Dogs love Christmas as much as their owners - scientists

A new study has found that pets, especially dogs, enjoy Christmas as much as their owners.

The study, conducted by ManyPets, surveyed more than 2,000 dog owners in the UK. 91% of owners said their dogs get excited on Christmas Eve, and 87% said it improves their own experience of the holidays.

Dogs may enjoy Christmas for several reasons. First, holiday decorations can be stimulating and appealing to them, especially shapes and fun characters. Second, dogs can smell Christmas dinner, often including their favorite foods. Third, they may receive gifts, even if they are not for them. Also, holiday walks can be fun for them because they usually include more family members than regular walks.

Dog behavior specialist Leon Towers said: "Pets love the festive period as it is a time of fun and happiness with their favorite people. Thanks to their amazing instincts and intuition, dogs enjoy Christmas just as much as we do."

