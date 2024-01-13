The modern rhythm of life often leads to stress, anxiety, and tension. These conditions can negatively affect your health and quality of life. However, there are foods that can help to cope with them.

Probiotic and fermented foods

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the intestines. They play an important role in maintaining the intestinal microflora, which in turn affects overall health, including mental health. Fermented foods are foods that have undergone a fermentation process in which bacteria break down carbohydrates. These foods include:

Greek yogurt

Sauerkraut

Kombucha

Kimchi

Foods with a high proportion of vegetable fiber

Vegetable fiber is an important component of the diet that promotes gut health and improves digestion. It can also help manage stress and anxiety. Foods high in plant fiber include:

Vegetables

Fruits

Berries

Whole grains

Legumes

Foods high in magnesium

Magnesium is a trace mineral that plays an important role in many processes in the body, including mood regulation. Magnesium deficiency can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. Foods high in magnesium include:

Fatty sea fish

Dark chocolate

Green vegetables

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in strengthening the immune system and regulating mood. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. Foods high in vitamin D include:

Oily sea fish

Dairy products

Eggs

Seaweed

Nuts

Other foods that help to cope with stress, anxiety and tension

Artichokes contain potassium, magnesium, vitamins C and K, and vegetable fiber, which help protect against stress and overexertion.

Eggs are rich in choline, a compound that protects the body from overstrain and activates brain function, as well as improves mood.

Mussels and oysters contain the amino acid taurine, which promotes the production of dopamine, which regulates the body's response to stress. Taurine also has an antidepressant function. These mollusks are also rich in B vitamins, zinc, copper, manganese, and selenium, which improve mood.

Parsley is rich in antioxidants that help fight stress and anxiety.

