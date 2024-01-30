Reduces the chances of hypertension: why you should eat dark chocolate regularly

As it turns out, dark chocolate is not only a delicious dessert, but also a healthy product. This is reported in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. It showed that regular consumption of dark chocolate can reduce the risk of developing hypertension.

A group of cardiologists from Shaoxing Hospital, together with colleagues from Zhuji Hospital, used the Mendelian randomization method to analyze data from 64,945 people. They found that people who consumed dark chocolate had a 10% lower risk of developing hypertension than those who did not consume dark chocolate.

Hypertension is a chronic disease in which the blood pressure in the arteries is too high. It can lead to serious health problems such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure.

Dark chocolate contains flavanols, which are powerful antioxidants. They can help dilate blood vessels, which can lower blood pressure.

This study does not prove that dark chocolate is an effective way to treat hypertension. However, it does suggest that eating dark chocolate may be beneficial for people who are at risk of developing this disease.

The researchers recommend further studies to determine whether dark chocolate can be an effective way to lower blood pressure.

