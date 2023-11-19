Lowers blood sugar: which vegetable should be consumed regularly

Broccoli is known for its health benefits. It contains many nutrients that contribute to heart and brain health. This vegetable contains vitamins A, C, K, folate, fiber, and potassium, which are essential for the normal functioning of the body. In addition, it stabilizes blood sugar levels.

Eating Well

Benefits of broccoli

Rich in fiber

Broccoli, as a starchless vegetable, is becoming an important element in a balanced diet. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it contains less than 6 grams of carbohydrates per cup of raw serving and about 2 grams of fiber. This combination helps to minimize the impact on blood sugar levels due to the low carbohydrate content and slow digestion of fiber.

Sulforaphane

Recent research suggests that sulforaphane, present in broccoli, may help lower blood sugar levels and fight insulin resistance and oxidative stress. This was noted in a 2023 study in the journal Phytomedicine Plus.

Moisturizes the body

Broccoli helps to maintain optimal hydration levels, which is important for those with high blood sugar, as dehydration can concentrate blood sugar. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, broccoli, which contains 90% water, helps maintain water balance.

Affordability

Fresh broccoli can be stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days, representing a lot of nutrients for your money. Frozen broccoli is also a good option, retaining all the nutrients.

The versatility of cooking

Broccoli can be cooked in a variety of ways: raw, steamed, sautéed, and added to various dishes.

