We often hear about the benefits of cereals. Even if you are not a fan of this type of food, some cereals are important to include in your diet. One example is corn porridge, which has a positive effect on all body systems. You can eat it for breakfast several times a week, and you will notice a significant improvement in your well-being, according to Ukr.Media.

Corn grits contain phytosterols that help lower blood cholesterol levels and thus improve heart function. In addition, the potassium and magnesium contained in this porridge have a positive effect on the functioning of the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of serious diseases.

The yellow color of corn indicates the presence of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. This element is essential for maintaining immunity, healthy mucous membranes, and vision in low-light conditions.

