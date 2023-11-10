Nutrition experts consistently highlight the health benefits of mint. For instance, peppermint tea not only tastes good but also promotes relaxation and makes falling asleep easier. It is an excellent tool for enhancing sleep quality.

Peppermint is also known for its ability to lower blood pressure and dilate blood vessels, which is beneficial for the cardiovascular system.

Peppermint tea is especially effective for soothing irritated intestines and stomachs during times of stress, helping to alleviate cramps and reduce nausea. It also addresses the issue of dry mouth.

Mint also has an excellent cholagogue effect, aiding in the improvement of the digestive process.

