According to medical experts, there are many foods that can slow down the aging process in the human body. Among them are fish that live in cold waters, such as mackerel and herring.

They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which counteract free radicals that cause chronic inflammation in the body. Let's take a closer look at how these seafood delicacies are useful for our health. TSN writes about it.

Mackerel benefits

This is a fatty fish that, in addition to polyunsaturated fatty acids, also contains protein and important amino acids that are not synthesized by the body and come only from food. Mackerel is rich in selenium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamins B, D and A.

It contributes to the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, lowers cholesterol, and regulates blood pressure by expanding and strengthening blood vessels. Thus, this fish can prevent atherosclerosis and other heart diseases.

Regular consumption of mackerel (twice a week) strengthens the immune system thanks to selenium and vitamin D. Selenium also strengthens red blood cells, protecting them from free radicals, and improves thyroid function.

Thanks to phosphorus, magnesium and potassium, mackerel strengthens bone tissue and teeth, preventing bone demineralization and maintaining sodium-potassium balance. Vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, reducing the risk of autoimmune diseases, type II diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Mackerel is rich in zinc and vitamin A, which improves the condition of the skin, hair and nails. And B vitamins contribute to the proper functioning of the nervous system, improving memory and concentration and protecting against stress and insomnia.

Herring benefits

Herring is a medium-fat fish, rich in protein, fatty acids, B vitamins, iron, fluoride, calcium, and phosphorus. It also contains a considerable amount of vitamin D, which is good for the kidneys and bones.

Omega-3 fatty acids, present in fish in large quantities, prevent heart, brain and vascular diseases. They activate mental activity, improving brain function, and protect the body from premature aging. Herring is extremely useful for pregnant women.

This fish contains enough fat to regulate blood cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of type II diabetes. The antioxidants in its composition suppress inflammation, preventing cancer, and strengthen the immune system.

