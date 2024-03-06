Elephants organize funerals for their dead babies and mourn them - scientists (photo)

A new study has shown that Asian elephants exhibit complex grief behaviors similar to humans when they lose their calves.

Researchers observed five cases of calf burial in the Bengal region of India. In each case, the herd carried the dead calf by the body or legs, wandering with it until they found the "right" place - irrigation canals on tea plantations, away from people. There, the calves were buried on their backs with their legs raised, IFLSCIENCE writes.

This is believed to be a group effort. The researchers also observed other members of the herd helping to level the ground near the carcasses of the dead babies.

According to eyewitnesses, in one case, a herd of elephants stood around the burial site and emitted "loud vocalizations," including trumpets and roars. After the burial, the herd left the site and never returned.

This study suggests that Asian elephants have complex social bonds and experience loss deeply.

