Three more powerful magnetic storms are forecasted to begin on November 21 and last for three consecutive days. The strength of the shocks will be 4 points, which is a yellow level, meaning that the geomagnetic storms will be of medium strength.

According to the Meteoagent service, magnetic storms of K-index 4 will last from November 21 to 23 inclusive. From November 24 to November 25, the strength of the shocks will be 3. By the end of the month, storms of orange and red levels are not expected.

Magnetic storms are fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. These flares can cause the release of electrons and protons that enter the Earth's magnetic field. This can lead to magnetic field perturbations that can affect people who suffer from weather dependence.

Weather-dependent people are people who experience changes in their well-being related to the weather. These changes can include headaches, fatigue, sleep problems, irritability, and mood swings.

Magnetic storms can exacerbate the symptoms of weather addiction. This is because magnetic storms can affect the electrical activity of the brain. This can lead to an imbalance of neurotransmitters that are responsible for regulating functions such as mood, sleep, and pain.

Symptoms of weather addiction that can be exacerbated during magnetic storms include

headaches

fatigue

problems with sleep

irritability

changes in mood

depression

aggression

exacerbation of chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, and asthma

If you are weather-dependent, there are a number of ways to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on your well-being. These methods include:

Get enough sleep before a magnetic storm Drink plenty of fluids Limit your coffee and alcohol consumption Exercise regularly Take sedatives if necessary

If you feel unwell during a magnetic storm, it is important to see a doctor. Your doctor can help you develop a treatment plan to help you manage your symptoms.

