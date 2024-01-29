Barbecue in winter: How to cook pork "like on the grill" at home

Who says you can't eat barbecue in winter? Thanks to this simple recipe, you can enjoy your favorite dish without leaving home. And the potatoes and onions baked with the meat will be a great addition.

Daily video

This recipe from Dialog.UA is simple, but the result will pleasantly surprise you. Try making a barbecue at home and you won't regret it. Serve it with greens and your favorite sauce.

Ingredients:

700 g of pork

400 g of onions

1 kg of potatoes

100 g of butter

2 cloves of garlic

Salt, spices, and herbs to taste

Preparation:

Cut the meat into large cubes and fry in a frying pan without oil until golden brown. Cut the onion into half rings and fry in the same pan as the meat for 3 minutes. Do not fry the onion until the end, it should remain slightly crispy. Cut the potatoes into large cubes and fry them in a frying pan with butter until almost tender. Mix the meat, onion, potatoes, chopped garlic, salt and spices. Put everything in a baking dish and put it in a preheated oven.

Tip:

To flavor the meat, you can add bay leaf, black peppercorns, paprika, or other spices to your taste.

Instead of pork, you can use chicken, beef, or lamb.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!