As soon as you notice one ant in your home, you know that trouble is just around the corner. This single pest is likely to be followed by others, and before you know it, your space will be overrun with unpleasant insects.

Sometimes it seems like ants are impossible to avoid, but your habits can make your home even more attractive to them. Best Life has identified seven ways you attract ants to your home and what you can do to stop them.

1. Bushes and trees are growing too close to your home.

You may want to have a lot of greenery around your home, but be cautious about it.

Certified entomologist Shannon Harlow-Ellis says that bushes and trees can act as highways for ants to travel if they overhang or touch the house.

2. You wear shoes inside the house.

According to home care expert Ryan Farley, shoes can also serve as a "vehicle" for ants.

"If you or your children spend a lot of time outside, it's quite possible to bring one or two passengers in your shoes," he explained.

3. Air conditioning in the window.

If you have a window air conditioner, you may be inviting a new problem.

"If you have an in-window air conditioner, it's important to make sure it's securely installed in the window and that the window seals it completely. Not only does this keep cold air in and hot air out, but it also prevents pests from entering through the cracks," said home expert Leonard Eng.

4. Fragrant flowers near the house.

Although beautiful flowers can decorate your yard, you shouldn't plant them too close to your home, especially if they have a strong odor. We are talking about fragrant flowers such as gardenias, roses, lavender, peonies, daffodils, and azaleas.

"Ants use their sense of smell to find food, shelter, and water," says Harlow-Ellis. "By planting fragrant flowers near a structure, workers or foraging ants will smell the food source."

5. Pet food is left in the bowl.

You may be well aware that you shouldn't leave food out if you don't want to attract ants. But that also covers any food for your pet, according to Megan Vede, co-owner of pest control company Done Right Pest Solutions.

"Pets like cats and dogs often have wet or dry food dishes that go for hours between feedings. This food source for your pet can also serve as a food source for ants," Vede warns.

To deter ants, she recommends that pet owners schedule feedings and clean up the food dish before the next meal.

6. Leaky pipes.

However, not only food can cause problems with ants, but also leaky pipes.

"Like any other living thing, ants also need water to survive. This means that your leaky pipes can be an exciting find for these pesky pests," explained pest control expert Mo Samir.

To stop ants, fix leaking pipes or faucets and make sure there is no standing water in or around your home.

7. You don't clean near electrical outlets.

Not many people realize that ants are very fond of electrical outlets, said landscape designer Ben Esman.

These insects can be attracted to electromagnetic fields, so any clutter around electrical outlets can only increase the attraction of ants. So make sure you regularly wipe down surfaces and check behind appliances.

