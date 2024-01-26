Seven rules for saying 'no' to children

BLOG

1. "DO NOT" means unacceptable and life-threatening things.

2. Whenever possible, replace the word "DO NOT" with "DANGEROUS".

3. There should not be many "DO NOT" words, otherwise it will be devalued and the child will stop hearing them.

4. "DO NOT" implies specific consequences if the child violates the prohibition.

5. Along with the "DON'T", what is allowed and when. Offer an alternative: "This is not allowed, but this is allowed."

6. If the situation permits, replace DO NOT with an explanation. For example: "Give me your hand, we will cross the road together. It is dangerous for a child to cross the road alone."

7. CAN'T means CAN'T.

Prohibitions in education are necessary and important, but they should not be the main tool of education. Prohibitions have an auxiliary function.

