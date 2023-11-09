A secret ingredient will improve the flavor of red fish during pickling

Red fish is most people's favorite food. It is a good source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

Since the ready-made product in the store costs a lot of money, it is worth trying to buy a fillet or a whole fish and salt it yourself. How to do this with one interesting ingredient, told in the Instagram-blog hausteno4ek.

The secret of the marinade is in the use of alcohol, namely vodka. The cooking process itself takes only 20-30 minutes, and the salting lasts 8-10 hours.

Ingredients:

Red fish (salmon, trout, salmon) - 300 g,

vodka - 30 ml,

salt - 2 tbsp,

sugar - 1 tbsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Clean the fish from scales, rinse and dry with paper towels. Rub the fish fillets with salt and sugar, put them in a non-metallic dish (best is a glass mold with a lid).

2. Pour the vodka directly onto the fish and close the dish, place in the refrigerator to pickle for 8-10 hours.

3. Drain the brine, rinse the fish in cool water. Dry with paper towels.

4. Such salted fish should be stored in the refrigerator in a clean and dry container. Vodka will not be felt, but will aggravate the flavor of the fish, also perform disinfection.

