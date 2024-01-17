Mashed potatoes are a versatile dish that complements any main course. However, to make mashed potatoes truly delicious, you need to know a few secrets.

Daily video

The "Hostess" website provides a recipe for Dutch mashed potatoes that will surely surprise your guests due to its unusual appearance and unparalleled taste.

Ingredients:

7 large potatoes

1 large carrot

2 small onions

2 bunches of parsley

80 ml of 20% cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes and cut them into quarters. Grate the carrot coarsely and chop the onions into half rings. Place the potatoes, carrots, and onions in a saucepan with water. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. While the vegetables are cooking, prepare the parsley. Finely chop it and fry it in a pan with butter until golden brown. Once the vegetables are done, remove them from the heat and let them cool slightly. Add butter, cream, salt, and pepper to the vegetables. Mash everything into a puree. Stir in the fried parsley. Serve the mashed potatoes at the table.

Additional cooking options

Dutch mashed potatoes can be prepared with various additions. For example, you can include grated garlic, mushrooms, bacon, or sausage.

Enjoy!

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!