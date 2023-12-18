Makes facial features softer and more delicate: the most fashionable haircut of 2024 has been named

The cat haircut, which was popular in the 1960s, is making a comeback. This stylish and practical option will suit women with any type of hair and any type of face.

Features of the cat haircut

The cat haircut assumes a shoulder length of hair or slightly below. Hair is cut in layers, and each layer should be 1-2 centimeters longer than the previous one. This creates a volume effect and makes the hairstyle more lush.

Cat haircut does not require special care. Hair can be styled with a hair dryer, or simply curled with fingers.

Advantages of a cat haircut

Volume. The cat haircut is ideal for thin hair because it creates a volume effect.

Practicality. This haircut does not require special care and is easy to style.

Versatility. The cat haircut is suitable for women with any type of hair and any type of face.

If you are looking for a stylish and practical hairstyle, a cat haircut is a great option.

Here are some tips on how to choose the right cat haircut:

Take your hair type into consideration. If you have fine hair, ask the master to do more layers to create a volume effect.

Consider your face type. If you have a round face, ask the craftsman to do a haircut with asymmetrical edges to bring out your face.

Ask the master to show you different variants of cat haircut, so you can choose the one that suits you best.

