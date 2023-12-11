A unicorn puppy has been rescued in the US: a tail grows on the dog's head (photo and video)

A Narwhal puppy with two tails lives in the United States. One of the tails grows on his muzzle, right from his forehead.

Daily video

The dog was found on the street in the state of Missouri. Some of the people put him out in the cold. Volunteers from Mac's Mission showed a video of the rescued dog, after which the puppy became a star on social networks.

Read also: In Britain found a dog with six legs (photo and video)

The puppy, believed to be about 10 weeks old, was found on the side of the road in January. It had frostbite on two toes of its paws and needed treatment for worms, but was in good health overall.

The veterinary examination confirmed that Narwhal's frontal tail has no bones inside, so he cannot move. However, according to the veterinarian, this will not affect the puppy's quality of life.

The founder of Mac's Mission said she hopes Narwhal's story will help bring attention to other dogs with special needs.

"We want to show people that special dogs are wonderful dogs," she said.

Narwhal is in foster care with one of Mac's Mission's volunteers. Rescuers are looking for a permanent home for the puppy.

We will remind, in Britain found a kitty with two noses.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!