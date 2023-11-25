In winter, many people fear high heating bills. A simple device can potentially help cut the bill in half.

A plumber shared a smart solution that could help save money on your heating bill. It involves using a thermostatic radiator valve, as reported by Express.co.uk.

"This device will save you money if you know how to use it properly," the expert said.

When most people turn on the central heating, they end up heating their entire house, including every room with a radiator.

The device provides consumers with the option to turn off radiators in specific rooms, allowing them to save on gas.

However, be cautious about mold when the radiators are not in use. The temperature difference can lead to condensation and mold.

Condensation occurs because water from the air penetrates cold walls, so keeping the room warm will reduce the amount of condensation that forms.

