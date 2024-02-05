BLOG

I've collected all the most delicious potato recipes I've ever cooked, so save them.

POTATOES IN A RUSTIC WAY

Ingredients:

- Potatoes - 0.5 kg,

- Salt - 1 tsp.

- Corn starch - 50 g,

- Red pepper - 0.5 tsp,

- Black pepper - 0.5 tsp,

- Paprika - 1 tsp,

- Oil.

Preparation:

1. Cut the potatoes into slices, add 1 tsp of salt and cover with boiling water. Leave for 20 minutes.

2. Add spices and the second spoonful of salt to the starch.

3. Drain the potatoes and roll them in the starch and spice mixture.

4. Put on a baking sheet covered with foil and drizzle with oil.

5. Bake for 25 minutes at 200°.

MASHED POTATOES WITH GARLIC

Ingredients:

- Potatoes - 500 g;

- Butter - 50 g;

- Milk - 50 ml;

- Garlic - 1 clove;

- Oil - 20 ml;

- Greens - 10 g.

Preparation:

1. Squeeze the boiled potatoes through a press and then rub them through a sieve.

2. Transfer to a saucepan and cook over low heat, adding butter and oil and stirring.

3. Remove from heat, add milk and stir.

4. Add garlic and herbs. Stir again.

MINI PANCAKES WITH MEAT AND SOUR CREAM

Ingredients:

- Potatoes - 500 g

- Minced chicken - 200 g

- Flour - 20 g

- Egg - 1 pc.

- Garlic - 10 g

- Salt - 3 g

- Oil - 50 ml

- Sour cream - 70 g

- Green onions - 20 g

Preparation:

1) Peel the potatoes, rinse them thoroughly from starch and dry them with paper towels;

2) Mix potatoes, egg, minced meat, flour, grated garlic and salt;

3) Heat a frying pan with vegetable oil and fry the pancakes over an even heat until golden brown on each side. Mix sour cream with dill and serve with the pancakes.

CHEESE POTATOES

Ingredients:

- Boiled potatoes - 400 g;

- Mozzarella cheese - 50 g;

- Salt - 3 g;

- Starch - 30 g;

- Sugar - 5 g;

- Oil for frying.

Preparation:

1. Mash the potatoes through a press. Add salt, sugar, starch, mix and divide into 4 parts.

2. Form balls, flatten and put the cheese inside.

3. Make potato pucks and fry in vegetable oil on both sides.