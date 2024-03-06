The most delicious ribs in beer: a recipe for cooking
The most delicious pork ribs.
What you need:
Pork ribs - 1500g
orange juice - 1 pc
ketchup - 100g
mustard - 1 tbsp
soy sauce - 70 g
balsamic vinegar - 30 g
honey - 1 tbsp
garlic - 2 cloves
sugar - 1 tbsp.
salt - 1/2 tsp.
Water - 600 ml
Beer - 600 ml (dark or light, there is no big difference) green onions (for serving)
Peel the ribs from the film (if any), put them in a saucepan and add all the other ingredients. Cook under the lid for 1.5 hours, strain the liquid and evaporate it in a frying pan until a thick sauce is obtained. Do not take all the liquid, as this will result in a lot of sauce. Lubricate the ribs abundantly and put them in a preheated 200-degree oven for 20-30 minutes (you can baste them again during the process). Serve with green onions.
If you take beef ribs, the procedure is the same, but cook for 3 hours.
Cook with love!