The most delicious ribs in beer: a recipe for cooking

The most delicious pork ribs.

What you need:

Pork ribs - 1500g

orange juice - 1 pc

ketchup - 100g

mustard - 1 tbsp

soy sauce - 70 g

balsamic vinegar - 30 g

honey - 1 tbsp

garlic - 2 cloves

sugar - 1 tbsp.

salt - 1/2 tsp.

Water - 600 ml

Beer - 600 ml (dark or light, there is no big difference) green onions (for serving)

Peel the ribs from the film (if any), put them in a saucepan and add all the other ingredients. Cook under the lid for 1.5 hours, strain the liquid and evaporate it in a frying pan until a thick sauce is obtained. Do not take all the liquid, as this will result in a lot of sauce. Lubricate the ribs abundantly and put them in a preheated 200-degree oven for 20-30 minutes (you can baste them again during the process). Serve with green onions.

If you take beef ribs, the procedure is the same, but cook for 3 hours.

Cook with love!