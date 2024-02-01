Pruning is an important part of caring for garden plants, but it is important to know when and how to prune each plant. Pruning at the wrong time can harm the plant and lead to reduced flowering, disease infection, or even plant death.

Two gardening experts, Raby Castle head gardener Tim Marshall and Gardening founder Chris Bonnett, warn that three common garden plants should never be pruned in winter. In a comment to the Express, they urged not to touch hydrangeas, lilacs, and lavender.

Hydrangeas and lilacs bloom on old wood, which means that their flower buds were laid in the previous season. Pruning these plants in winter can remove these flower buds, resulting in less flowering in the following season.

Lavender is sensitive to excessive moisture, and pruning it in winter can lead to rot or fungal diseases. In addition, lavender can be very sensitive to cold and frost, and pruning it in winter can cause frost damage and have a negative impact on new growth when spring comes.

Instead, these plants are best pruned in the summer, after they have finished flowering. This will give them enough time to recover before winter.

According to experts, pruning at the right time is essential for the health and flowering of garden plants. Understanding the specific needs of each plant will help you care for it properly and provide it with the best possible care.

