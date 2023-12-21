Gardeners answered whether it makes sense to fertilize the ground under the snow with ash

Winter is a time when many gardeners and vegetable growers wonder whether it is possible to apply ash to snow. It would seem that it is very convenient to simply scatter ash over the area, and it will gradually seep into the soil. But does it make sense?

Ash is a valuable organic fertilizer that contains many nutrients for plants. In particular, it is a good source of phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, boron, and other elements. Ash also helps to deoxidize the soil, writes prostoway.

Why shouldn't you spread ashes on the snow?

When snow melts, meltwater leaches nutrients from the soil. Therefore, if you apply ash to the snow, it will not have time to penetrate the soil, but will simply be washed away by meltwater.

When is the best time to apply ash?

The best time to apply ash is in spring or fall. At these times of the year, the soil is not saturated with melt water, so the nutrients from the ash will have time to penetrate it.

How to apply ash

Ash can be applied to the soil either alone or in combination with other organic fertilizers. When applying ash on your own, you should follow these rules:

Apply ash evenly over the entire area.

Do not apply ash directly under the roots of plants.

The rate of ash application is 1-2 kg per 1 square meter. m.

When applying ash in combination with other organic fertilizers, the following rules must be observed:

Mix the ash with other fertilizers before applying it to the soil.

The rate of ash application in this case is 0.5-1 kg per 1 square meter.

So, the answer to the question of whether ash can be applied to snow is definitely no. It is better to apply ash to the soil in the spring or fall, when the soil is not saturated with melt water.

