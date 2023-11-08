November is a very good month for planting trees, shrubs, hedges and perennials. It is also the perfect time to plant tulips both in pots and ground.

Planting now also means that gardeners will have less work next spring. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

The ideal time to plant tulips is from the beginning of November. They will do best in a sunny but sheltered location in well-drained soil. They can also grow in pots in peat-free multipurpose compost.

The key for all tulips is to make sure they have good drainage. It is important to plant them as deep as possible. Thus, the stronger and straighter the stem will be.

Hyacinths

It's important to give them some shade, but they are usually best placed near paths and doors. They prefer moderately fertile soil.

Bulbs should be planted 10 cm into the ground with 7.5 cm between them. If grown in a pot, they need peat-free soil with drainage holes.

