In winter, gardeners need to protect their plants from snow and frost. To do this, you can water them with tea.

Tea, especially decaffeinated varieties such as chamomile or rooibos, contain tannins that strengthen the cell walls of plants, making them more resistant to cold. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

This is a natural defense mechanism against frost and snow. Tea leaves can also help the garden thrive because they are enriched with nitrogen, which helps plants grow.

Don't throw away used tea bags as they can be a handy fertilizer because of the tannic acid.

Another way to prevent snow from damaging plants is to cover them with a special blanket. Use burlap or landscape fabric strategically placed around the beds to create a protective barrier.

It acts as an insulator, protecting flowers and plants from strong winds and retaining some of the earth's natural heat. An additional layer of straw or hay can also provide additional protection for plants during the winter months.

