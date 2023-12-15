Pruning is an important task in the garden even in winter. Despite the cooler weather, some plants will benefit from pruning in December.

Pruning is done to control the size and shape of the plant and keep it healthy, but at this time of year, pruning will also help maximize growth and promote flowering. David Domoney, a leading horticulturist, explained that pruning shrubs and hedges should be given priority in December, according to Express.co.uk.

The main thing to remember is to cut the stems boldly as this will send signals to the plant to release a lot of new growth in the spring.

Shrubs should be pruned at this time of year while the plant is dormant. But shrubs that bloom early in the year in spring should be left alone.

Plants that can be pruned now include rose bushes, witch hazel, winter jasmine, as well as deciduous varieties. To prune the bush, you will need clean and sharp scissors.

You need to identify the oldest branches of the shrub, which should be darker brown and thicker than healthier branches. Dead, diseased, and dying branches should also be removed.

After the bush is pruned, it will need to be watered immediately and given nutritious plant food.

