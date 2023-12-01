Pruning is an important job for any gardener. When done correctly, pruning promotes healthier and more productive growth, resulting in an abundance of high-quality fruit, branches and blossoms.

Henchman gardening expert Steve Swanborough told Express.co.uk which plants should be pruned in December. He emphasized that pruning at the wrong time, skipping pruning for a year, or working too hard can harm plants.

The "dormant season" is the best time to prune a fruit tree. It usually occurs in late winter.

Rose bushes need to be pruned in winter, which involves removing dead, diseased, or damaged branches that could harm the overall health of the bush. Pruning can help prevent fungal diseases and the spread of unwanted pests.

Start by removing all remaining leaves and brown dead wood with secateurs. Remove any crossing branches as well as thin or weak shoots.

Ivy also needs to be pruned during the winter months. Untrimmed ivy can attach itself to existing imperfections in the house, which can lead to mold growth and structural damage.

As a reminder, most indoor plants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals.

