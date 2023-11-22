Experts urge you to take care of your lawn during the cold months. This will help reduce damage to the lawn and allow the garden to look healthy in the spring.

Daily video

The first tip for lawn care is to remove fallen leaves to avoid build-up. Leaves on the lawn can cause fungi to form, which will cover the lawn with spots, according to Express.co.uk.

During the colder months, it's also important to minimize any movement on the lawn. Walking on a wetland will cause air to escape, and when the soil dries, it will be heavily compacted.

Read also: Gardeners explained which plants should not be planted in the fall: they will not withstand frost

The same goes for frosty lawns. Walking on a frozen lawn can break the grass and damage it.

Walkways and driveways are often sprinkled with sand to prevent slipping. But it's important to keep salt and sand off the lawn.

When salt comes into contact with lawns, it can cause dehydration. The grass will become brittle and eventually wither and die.

Earlier, we told you about 5 useful tips for caring for indoor plants in the fall.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!