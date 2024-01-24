Winter is a time when many gardeners are concerned about how to care for their plants. Roses also need special care during the cold season.

According to Express, in January, rose bushes should be covered with mulch. And in February, you will need to prune them.

It is noted that mulch helps to retain moisture. It also stops or at least prevents weeds from growing near the plants.

"Roses are very hardy. If possible, mulch the base and then cut back by a third in late February/early March. Yes, it looks drastic, but it will make the flower grow back faster and better," the report says.

Expert Lee Burkhill, who is called a "garden ninja," agrees that roses should be cut by a third. He claims that roses should be pruned in February - before spring. However, the only exception to this is climbing roses. They should be pruned in the fall when the plant has faded.

Lee Burkhill advises:

For roses, remove dead, damaged, or diseased stems with clean and sharp secateurs.

Cut off stems that are crossing.

Cut back one third of the stem to the outward-facing bud.

Always mulch afterward to provide the rose with good nutrition to recover.

By following these tips, you can help your roses survive the winter and bloom again in the spring.

