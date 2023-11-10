Roses are one of the most common flowers in gardens, but gardeners should be aware that they are very susceptible to disease in winter. Black spot is one of the most serious rose diseases that causes dark spots on the leaves of roses.

Daily video

It can be very difficult to get rid of the black spot in the garden, but fortunately, it is very easy to prevent it and keep roses healthy. A gardener explained how to prune roses at this time of year, according to Express.co.uk.

Prune roses between November and the end of February, possibly March. This is when the plant is dormant and when new buds are not grown yet.

See also: Prepare roses for winter in three steps: gardening secrets

She explained that it is important to keep the center of the rose plant as open as possible to allow air circulation, which is an effective way to prevent disease.

Another thing to keep in mind is any branches that cross as they can be damaged when they grow later. Prune at a 45-degree angle from any rosebuds, which are small bumps along the stem of the plant.

Earlier, we told you about 5 useful tips for caring for indoor plants in the fall.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!