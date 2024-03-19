You won't be bored with them: top 5 most playful cat breeds

Cats are unique creatures that fill their owners' lives with boundless joy and happiness. Their playful and inquisitive nature can cheer up even the saddest person. If you want to have an active and energetic furry companion, a tireless companion in fun games, you should pay attention to certain breeds that are ideal for this role.

We have compiled the top 10 cat breeds whose representatives are always full of vitality and ready to play all day long. The Scotsman writes about it.

The most playful breeds:

Turkish Angora is inquisitive, playful, and intelligent, and it becomes especially attached to one of the family members.

Siamese are a bit noisy, but beautiful and intelligent creatures. Their nature makes them extremely playful, and they will constantly seek your attention for fun.

Siberian Forest are affectionate, sociable, brave, and strong.

Abyssinians are real athletes who love to run. Sometimes mischievous, they have earned the reputation of "clown" cats.

Manxes (Manx breed) have a very short or even absent tail. They are shy at first, but quickly become attached to their owners and then become ready for active leisure and games.

Devon Rexes like to joke and spend their energy constantly, sticking their noses into everything.

Munchkins seem a bit clumsy due to their small stature and short legs, but in fact, they are incredibly sociable and friendly.

Japanese Bobcats are one of the most affectionate and playful breeds that love to jump, fetch various objects, and run around a lot.

Maine Coons are gentle giants with great intelligence who, however, love to play various games with you.

Bengal cats are extremely inquisitive, agile, intelligent, and incredibly fond of play. If you are looking for a calm and perpetually sleepy cat, then a Bengal is probably not for you.

