Some dogs are known for their mischievousness, and their temperament can even lead to frequent visits to the vet.

Daily video

Dogs are one of the most popular pets. Many breeds are easy to train, sociable, and get along well with people. At the same time, there are those who are particularly disobedient, and it can be difficult to find a common language with them.

The Express, referring to the analysis of ManyPets, named the five most mischievous breeds. According to Stephen O'Callaghan, Director of Offerings and Analytics at ManyPets, although the antics of these dogs often make you smile, they can also cause unexpected visits to the vet.

Read also: Stress in dogs: a dog handler tells how to help your pet calm down

The leader of the list is the Labrador, which is recognized as one of the most restless breeds. The Cockerpoo is not inferior to it, as it is a hybrid of Cocker Spaniel and Poodle, which is also characterized by an energetic and playful nature.

The list of the most mischievous breeds also includes the French Bulldog, German Shepherd, and Cocker Spaniel, although some owners of the latter disagree with this assessment.

Thus, the ranking of the most disobedient dog breeds in 2024 is as follows: - Labrador; - Cockerpoo; - French Bulldog; - German Shepherd; - Cocker Spaniel.

Although these dogs can be difficult to raise, their activity and playfulness make them favorites of many families.

As a reminder, we have already written about the top dog breeds that are great with children.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!