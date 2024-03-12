Maintaining a clean bathroom requires thorough cleaning of the toilet bowl with a special brush. Its bristles effectively remove dirt, bacteria, and germs. However, you can only achieve the proper level of hygiene by using a clean toilet brush.

The dirt and deposits that are scrubbed off the toilet walls settle on the brush and then fall back on the next time you clean it. An outdated and dirty brush can cause an unpleasant odor in the restroom. Therefore, it is important to keep it clean and replace it in a timely manner. This is what utopia writes about.

How often to replace a toilet brush

The service life of the brush is determined individually. To maintain hygiene, it is recommended to change it every three to six months. However, in some cases, this should be done more often, as indicated on the Utopia portal. The following factors should be considered:

* Number of residents. In a large family, the brush will need to be changed more often.

* How often you use the brush. If you are rarely at home, it is enough to change it every six months.

* The brush should be replaced if anyone in the household has had a gastrointestinal illness.

* If the brush looks worn and unhygienic, it should also be discarded.

* Silicone brushes are more durable than traditional bristle brushes because they do not warp and are easier to clean.

* If you haven't cleaned your brush regularly, you should replace it as soon as possible

How to clean the toilet brush

Thoroughly cleaning the brush can extend its life.

Pour a cleaning agent or a mixture of vinegar and citric acid into the toilet bowl and soak the brush for 30 minutes. You can also soak the brush in its holder, but you'll need to add water. After half an hour, flush the toilet and rinse the brush. Don't forget to clean the brush holder. It is recommended to use a mixture of water with a little vinegar or a special plumbing cleaner.

