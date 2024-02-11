How often to change your toothbrush: you'll be surprised

Regular brushing with a good quality and clean toothbrush is the basis for the prevention of most oral diseases. Therefore, it is very important to remember to change it.A toothbrush is an indispensable tool in the daily struggle for dental health. However, like any tool, it has its own service life.

How often do you need to change your toothbrush?

Dentists recommend changing your toothbrush every three months. However, this is only an estimate.

Here are some signs that it's time to change your toothbrush:

The bristles have begun to "spread" in different directions.

The bristles have become soft.

Cracks or chips have appeared on the brush.

You experience discomfort while brushing your teeth.

An electric toothbrush:

It is recommended to change the brush head of an electric toothbrush every three months.

Here are some tips on how to brush your teeth properly:

Brush your teeth twice a day: before breakfast and before bed.

Use a soft or medium toothbrush.

Put a pea-sized amount of toothpaste on the toothbrush.

Brush your teeth in a circular motion for 2 minutes.

Do not forget to brush your tongue.

After brushing your teeth, rinse your mouth with water.

Don't forget to visit your dentist every six months for a professional cleaning and checkup.

Additional tips:

Store your toothbrush in a dry place.

Do not keep your toothbrush in a closed container.

Rinse your toothbrush regularly with hot water.

Changing your toothbrush is a simple but important step to keeping your teeth healthy!

