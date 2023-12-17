What foods should not be combined with eggs: almost no one knows about it

Eggs are a valuable product that contains a lot of protein, vitamins, and minerals. However, as with any product, it is important to follow the rules for its consumption.

If you want to get the most out of eggs, you should avoid combining them with certain foods, TSN writes. Below are five foods that you should not combine eggs with.

Bacon, sausage and other meat products. Swedish researchers have found that regular consumption of scrambled eggs with meat products increases the risk of pancreatic cancer and stroke.

Milk and dairy products . Tannin contained in milk and other dairy products interferes with the absorption of protein from eggs.

. Tannin contained in milk and other dairy products interferes with the absorption of protein from eggs. Tea . Tannin contained in tea also interferes with the absorption of protein from eggs. In addition, tea can cause constipation.

. Tannin contained in tea also interferes with the absorption of protein from eggs. In addition, tea can cause constipation. Fish . Avidin contained in fish binds to vitamin B7, which is essential for the normal functioning of the thyroid gland.

. Avidin contained in fish binds to vitamin B7, which is essential for the normal functioning of the thyroid gland. Bananas. Bananas contain a lot of fiber, which can slow down digestion. Eating bananas with eggs can cause digestive problems.

Here are some tips on how to combine eggs with other foods:

Eggs can be combined with vegetables, fruits, nuts, and cereals.

Eggs can be used to make soups, salads, sauces, and other dishes.

Eggs can be eaten as a separate dish, for example, for breakfast or lunch.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Some people like a runny yolk, while others like it as thick as possible. That's why UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how.

