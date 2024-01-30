A recipe for cheesecakes with caramel sauce that turn out always

BLOG

This recipe for cheesecakes is always AMAZING. And with the caramel sauce, it's something delicious! You'll love it, it's easy, simple and delicious.

Cheesecakes calculation for 15 pcs

500 g cottage cheese (5% fat content)

50 g egg (1 egg)

40 g yolk (2 pcs.)

20 g sugar (1 tbsp.)

pinch of salt

50 g flour (2 tbsp. with a slide)

100 g (4 tbsp. with a slide, for breading)

Caramel sauce:

100 g sugar (4 tbsp. with a slide)

100 g cream (4 tbsp., 30% fat content)

50 g condensed milk (2 tbsp.)

75 g butter (82% fat content)

pinch of salt

Prepare the cheesecakes:

Rub the cottage cheese through a sieve.

Add sugar, flour, salt, egg and yolks to the curd. Mix until smooth.

Sprinkle flour on the work surface for breading.

Take a portion of the curd mixture and form a ball. Flatten it, roll it in flour and use a knife to form a "puck". Form all the cheesecakes in this way.

Heat a frying pan with vegetable oil and fry the cheesecakes on both sides.

Place the cooked cheesecakes on a paper towel to absorb excess fat.

Prepare the caramel sauce:

Heat the cream and condensed milk until steaming.

Send the sugar to a saucepan and bring it to a dark brown caramel.

Pour into the caramel a thin stream of cream with condensed milk, stirring constantly with a spatula.

Pour the mixture into a blender bowl, add salt, butter and beat.

Put the sauce in the refrigerator for a few hours to make it thicker.

