These muffins from Shuba are perfect as a snack. You can take them with you to work and school. Enjoy the bright taste and tenderness of these pastries.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 200 g

Chicken eggs - 2 pcs.

Milk - 80 ml

Sunflower oil - 50 ml

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp.

Salt - to taste

Powdered sugar - 150 g

Chocolate chips - 80 g

Sour cream - 50 g

Pears - 1 pc.

Baking powder - 1 tsp.

Cocoa powder - 35 g

Method of preparation:

1. Beat eggs with milk, vanilla and oil.

2. Sift the flour with cocoa and baking powder. Add sugar and a pinch of salt. Mix well.

3. Combine the liquid and dry ingredients and mix.

4. Cut half the pear into cubes and half into thin slices. Put the cubes into the dough and mix.

5. Take the muffin tins and fill them with the batter. Garnish with pear slices.

6. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.

