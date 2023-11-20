Over time, soap scum, lime deposits, and traces of rust appear on the surface of any bathtub. To remove them, housewives use a variety of means, Ukr.Media reports.

Usually, they use home cleaning products and aggressive household chemicals. However, not all of them are suitable for washing acrylic and enameled cast iron because of the possibility of damage to the coating.

Some powders with abrasive particles can leave scratches on the surface, which not only spoils the appearance of the plumbing, but also contributes to the accumulation of dirt.

It's important to avoid using concentrated solutions of alkalis and acids, which can adversely affect enamel and acrylic, even if they are prepared at home. Also, do not use sprays and gels for cleaning toilets, as they are more aggressive than bath products and can damage the coating. It is recommended that you refrain from using hard brushes or metal sponges to clean plumbing.

