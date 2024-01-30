Priming and preparing for makeup application: what is a primer and how to use it

Face primer is a cosmetic product that is applied to the skin before putting on makeup. It performs several important functions that help create the perfect makeup that will last all day.

Primer combines several functions at once: it creates a protective barrier between the skin and makeup, prepares the skin for makeup application, and makes makeup last longer. Make Me Up writes about this.

Let's take a closer look at the main functions of a face primer:

Creates a protective barrier between the skin and makeup. This helps prevent the skin from drying out and protects it from the negative effects of external factors.

Prepares the skin for makeup application. Primer evens out skin texture, conceals fine lines and pores, and helps foundation to blend in better and last longer.

How to choose a face primer

When choosing a face primer, you need to consider your skin type and its problems.

For dry skin, primers with moisturizing ingredients, such as glycerin, aloe vera, or panthenol, are suitable. They will help prevent skin from drying out and give it a radiant look.

For oily skin , primers with matting properties are suitable. They will help control sebum production and prevent shine.

Also, when choosing a primer, you need to consider what skin problems you want to solve. For example, if you have enlarged pores, then a primer that narrows or fills them will suit you. If you have pigment spots, then a primer with color correction will suit you.

How to apply face primer

Before applying the primer, you need to cleanse your skin and apply daytime care, including sunscreen.

Apply a thin layer of primer to the entire face or problem areas. You can use your fingers, brush, or sponge for application.

Tips for applying face primer

Apply the primer from the center of the face to the periphery.

The movements should be circular and light.

Do not forget about the area around the eyes.

Face primer is an indispensable tool for creating the perfect makeup. It will help make the skin smooth, radiant, and resistant to external influences.

