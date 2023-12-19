Schedule of magnetic storms until the end of the year: when to expect powerful shocks

By the end of this week Red-level magnetic storms are expected. From December 19 to December 22 powerful geomagnetic storms with a magnitude of 6 out of 9 are forecast.

According to Meteoagent, geomagnetic disturbances will decline after December 22 and remain at the "green level" until the end of the month - the strength of geomagnetic storms will not exceed 3 points.

Magnetic storms: calendar for December 2023

How to survive magnetic storms

A magnetic storm is a short-term disruption of the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. During magnetic storms, people can experience various unpleasant symptoms, such as headaches, irritability, mood swings, high or low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

To improve your health during magnetic storms, we recommend following these tips:

Drink plenty of fluids. This will help reduce the likelihood of headaches and other health problems. Give preference to pure water, green or herbal tea. Avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks. Eat healthy food. Create a balanced diet that includes enough fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, don't limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries, and vegetables. Be active. Walking in the fresh air, jogging and other physical exercises will help you feel better. However, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Follow your sleep and rest schedule. You need to sleep at least 7-8 hours a day. Avoid stressful situations.

These simple tips will help you to weather magnetic storms more easily.

If you have a chronic medical condition, talk to your doctor before the magnetic storms about how you can control it during this period.

If you experience severe symptoms, such as severe headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, respiratory or cardiovascular problems, seek medical attention immediately.

