Greasy stains on clothes are a common problem, but not a reason to be upset. There are many ways to remove them without expensive chemicals.

According to SantePlusMag, there are many effective methods for removing grease stains from different types of fabrics. And you don't have to use chemicals.

What to do before removing the stain:

Scrape off as much grease as possible with a spoon without rubbing it into the fabric. Blot the stain with paper towels to absorb the grease.

1. Baking soda:

Sprinkle baking soda on the stain, leave it on for 10 minutes, then scrub it off. Repeat until the stain is gone. Wash the garment in hot water.

2. Dishwashing detergent:

Apply the product to the stain, rub with a soft cloth. Leave on for 5 minutes, then wash the garment.

3. Aloe vera gel:

Soak the clothes in hot water. Rub the aloe vera gel into the stain. Wash the clothes in warm water.

4. Cornstarch:

Pour the starch on the stain, leave it for 15 minutes. Rub the stain with a toothbrush and then wash the garment.

5. Baby powder:

Sprinkle baby powder on the stain and leave for 10 minutes. Scrub the stain with a toothbrush and wash the clothes.

6. Soap for mechanics:

Apply soap to the stain, leave for 15-30 minutes. Wash the clothes separately in a washing machine.

7. Nail polish remover:

Dissolve 1 tablespoon of the liquid in 100 ml of water. Apply the solution to the stain, leave for 15 minutes. Repeat until the stain disappears.

8. Shampoo:

Rub the shampoo into the stain, leave for 25 minutes. Wash the clothes, repeat if necessary.

With these life hacks, you can easily remove greasy stains from clothes without damaging the fabric. However, before using each of the products, test them on a small, inconspicuous area of your clothes to see how the material reacts to the product.

