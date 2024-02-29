Five plants to prune in March: they will grow better and bloom more luxuriantly

The beginning of March marks the beginning of the gardening season, and one of the most important tasks is pruning. This procedure not only controls the growth and shape of plants but also stimulates them to actively grow and develop new stems and branches for the next season.

Experts recommend doing this before the onset of summer when plants are dormant and ready for a new growth cycle.

Craig Wilson, director and in-house gardening expert at Gardeners Dream, emphasizes the importance of pruning during this period. "Late winter and early spring is the perfect time to prune. Not only does it clean up your garden, but it also stimulates new growth, which leads to more and better blooms in the summer."

Among the plants that need pruning in March, experts point to wisteria, roses, hydrangeas, clematis, and fruit trees.

Pruning hydrangeas during this period maintains their health and prepares them for active flowering in the summer. It is also important to remember to prune fruit trees regularly, which provides them with an open structure and optimal access to light for all their parts.

What to prune in March:

Wisteria: Shorten each shoot to two buds.

Roses: Prune shrub roses as much as possible to stimulate their growth.

Hydrangeas: Prune so that the plant can grow strong new stems.

Clematis: Remove last year's growth by pruning the plant 25-30 cm above the ground.

Fruit trees: Prune so that the tree has an open structure and a goblet-shaped crown.

How to prune:

Use sharp secateurs or a garden saw. Make clean cuts at an angle. Remove any damaged, weakened, or diseased branches. Cut off last year's growth. Shape the plant into the desired shape.

Disinfect the tools before pruning. Prune in dry weather. Do not prune too much. If you are not sure how to prune, consult a professional gardener.

Pruning is a simple but important process that will help you keep your garden healthy and beautiful.

