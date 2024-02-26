All dog owners sincerely love their furry friends. However, sometimes the behavior of a four-legged pet can be annoying or angry. In such situations, it is important not to cross the line, because some actions can deeply hurt the dog.

Experts told YourTango about 5 things that hurt your pet's feelings.

Experts note that dogs do not understand human words, so it is important to communicate with them using intonation, body language, and positive training methods. Be attentive to the needs of your pet, and give it love, care, and respect. Contact your veterinarian if you notice any changes in your dog's behavior or health.

1. Yelling and physical punishment:

Raising your voice and being rude frightens your dog, making him intimidated and uncomprehending. Even if you are irritated, speak to your dog in a calm and firm voice.

2. Taking away food:

Taking away the bowl or food at mealtimes may seem unfair and cruel to the dog. This can lead to stress as well as digestive problems.

3. Ignoring expressions of affection:

Dogs lick their owners to express love and affection. Ignoring this can feel like rejection and devaluation.

4. Irritating the dog:

Actions that irritate the dog, such as blowing on the nose or tickling, can lead to aggression and damage the relationship with the owner.

5. Ignoring health problems:

If your dog is constantly scratching or licking a certain part of his body, it may indicate a health problem. Ignoring these symptoms may seem like indifference on your part.

