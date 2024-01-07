Five effective methods of organizing space in a small apartment

A small apartment is not a sentence. With proper planning and organization of space, it can be made comfortable and cozy.

TSN writes about this.

Here are a few tips to help you with this:

Get rid of unnecessary things

The first step to organizing your space is to get rid of unnecessary things. Anything that you don't use, brings you unpleasant emotions, or simply doesn't fit your style should be given away, sold, or thrown away. Unnecessary things create chaos and clutter up the space, making it less comfortable.

Clearly zone the space

To make a small apartment comfortable, it is important to clearly zone the space. To do this, you can use furniture, decorative partitions, or simply different colors and textures. For example, in the bedroom, you can divide the space into a sleeping area, a work area, and a storage area. In the living room, you can arrange a seating area, a reception area, and a storage area.

Utilize the entire space

Do not leave a single centimeter of space unused. All available surfaces, including walls, ceilings, and corners, can be used for storage. For example, you can hang shelves, racks, hooks, and rails on the walls. In the corners, you can put narrow furniture or arrange a storage area.

Closed storage

Open storage can make an apartment look more cluttered. Therefore, it is better to use closed systems for storing things. These can be boxes, organizers, baskets, or even furniture with doors. Closed storage will help you hide things and create a sense of order and harmony in your apartment.

Control the appearance of new things

To prevent your apartment from becoming a warehouse of unnecessary things, it is important to control the appearance of new ones. Before you buy something new, think carefully about whether you really need it. If you are not sure whether you will use this item, it is better to postpone its purchase.

