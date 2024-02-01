Travelers named the best cities in the world for a gastronomic tour

Traveling is a great opportunity to get to know new cultures and people. And if you add delicious food to the mix, you'll have an unforgettable experience.

Gastronomic tourism is a type of tourism that involves traveling to try the cuisine of other countries. It is becoming increasingly popular, and this is not surprising. After all, food is an integral part of any culture. This was reported on the world's largest travel platform TripAdvisor.

The best cities for gastro tourism in 2024

According to TripAdvisor, the best cities for food tourism in 2024 are:

Hanoi, Vietnam Rome, Italy Crete, Greece Cusco, Peru Florence, Italy New Delhi, India Barcelona, Spain New Orleans, USA Lisbon, Portugal Phuket, Thailand

These cities offer a wide range of restaurants that serve local and international cuisine. Here you can try everything from traditional dishes to modern experiments.

What to try in each city

Here are some recommendations on what to try in each of these cities:

Hanoi, Vietnam: Pho noodle soup, Goi Cuon spring rolls, Ban Heo hot pancakes, Cao Lau noodles, grilled Bun Cha meatballs, Ban Mi sandwiches, Cha ca Lavong turmeric fish, and Ko Tam broken rice.

Rome, Italy: pizza, pasta, risotto, seafood, Italian desserts.

pizza, pasta, risotto, seafood, Italian desserts. Crete, Greece: seafood dishes, Greek salad, feta cheese, olives.

seafood dishes, Greek salad, feta cheese, olives. Cusco, Peru: ceviche, lamine, ceviche, pisco sour.

ceviche, lamine, ceviche, pisco sour. Florence, Italy: Italian truffle dishes, Italian coffee, gelato.

Italian truffle dishes, Italian coffee, gelato. New Delhi, India: tandoori, curry, biryani, minti.

tandoori, curry, biryani, minti. Barcelona, Spain: paella, tapas, jamon, sangria.

paella, tapas, jamon, sangria. New Orleans, USA: jambalaya, gumbo, shrimp, Worcestershire sauce.

Lisbon, Portugal : bacalhau (dry cod), pastel de nata (Portuguese custard cakes), Portuguese wine.

: bacalhau (dry cod), pastel de nata (Portuguese custard cakes), Portuguese wine. Phuket, Thailand: Thai tom yum soup, Thai phuket salad, seafood, Thai desserts.

These are just a few recommendations, and in fact, each of these cities has many more delicious dishes to try. So, if you love delicious food, be sure to visit at least one of these cities. You won't regret it!

