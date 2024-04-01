eng
Українська
русский
Polski
Lifehacks

Psychologists gave 5 tips that will help you be confident

Ihor Romanko

How to increase confidence in yourself and your decisions

Self-confidence is the key to success in any business. It gives us the strength to take risks, try new things, achieve goals, and live a happy life.

But how to get this confidence? Self-confidence is not something that is given to us once and for all. This is constant work on yourself. But it's worth it, writes espreso.tv.

Also read: Psychological compatibility in a couple determines the success of a long-term relationship

Start small:

  • Focus on your strengths. Each of us has our own talents, skills, and knowledge. Remember what you are good at and do what you love more often.
  • Believe in yourself. Even if you are not always confident in your abilities, try to think positively.
  • Don't be afraid of mistakes. Mistakes are part of the learning process. It is important not to give up after failures, but to learn from them.
  • Set realistic goals for yourself. Accomplishing small goals will make you feel more confident.
  • Don't compare yourself to others. Each of us is a unique individual. Focus on your own development, not on the success of others.

Change your image:

  • Get a new haircut.
  • Update your wardrobe.
  • Try a new make-up.

Step outside your comfort zone:

  • Sign up for dance classes.
  • Try a new hobby.
  • Go on a trip.

Overcome imposter syndrome:

  • Remember that you are not alone. Many people suffer from this syndrome.
  • Don't compare yourself to others.
  • Believe in your strength.
  • Record your successes.

Surround yourself with people who support you:

  • Spend time with friends and family.
  • Find like-minded people.
  • Don't be afraid to ask for help.

Previously, we reported on 3 interesting life hacks on how to build a strong and lasting marriage.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

ПсихологияLifehacks